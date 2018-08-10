Dog show fetches charity cash

The German Shepherd Rescue Scotland fun dog show took place at Vogrie Country Park last Saturday for the seventh consecutive year.

The event attracted record crowds, enjoying stalls, facepainting, dog displays, dog contests, bric-a-brac, dog and handler fancy dress and tombolas, raising much needed cash for German Shepherd Rescue Scotland.

Carolyn Hooked from the charity, said: “It was brilliant, an absolutely brilliant day. Really busy. We raised £6,895 which is fantastic. That will go a long way towards vet bills, food and everything we need.

“This was the best year we have had so far, and the best weather. It was fine but not too hot for the dogs.”

