Double delight for award winning Dalkeith curry house

Dalkeith Indian restaurant Bombay Lounge was celebrating again last week after picking up its second award in two weeks.

The High Street eatery won the Best Casual Dining award at the Spice Awards on December 3, just a fortnight after being named Outstanding Indian Restaurant at the Scottish Asian Food Awards.

Bombay Lounge owner Michael Singh said: “It’s amazing. When we won the first award I took a lot of my family through and had a few drinks as we didn’t expect to win. But I then had to get up on stage to get the award! At the second ceremony I took staff along.

“I then took the staff out into Edinburgh for a Saturday night out. It was nice to see them relaxed and chilled out, enjoying themselves.

“We then had a big dinner in the restaurant on the Sunday night for people that couldn’t make the night out. It was just really nice to celebrate what has been a smashing award winning year for us.

“The Spice Awards blind judging happened the day after we won the first award, so I was still flagging a bit. But we obviously still impressed them!”

Michael highlighted the important part social media plays at his restaurant.

He said: “It has been a very busy year for us and everything has happened so fast. Facebook and Twitter have been a big thing for us.

“About 2,000 people follow us on Facebook and it’s nice to see all the positive messages.

“It’s good to get the reaction. All the congratulations were great to see for the staff. It’s really nice.”