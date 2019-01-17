Edinburgh City Bypass death: Midlothian police appeal for witnesses

Police in Midlothian are appealing for witnesses following the discovery of a man’s body on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass this morning.

The incident was initially reported to police around 8.20am on Thursday, January 17, when a man’s body was discovered on the central reservation between the Sheriffhall Roundabout and the Gilmerton Junction.

Police and emergency services attended, however the man was sadly found to have passed away.

The Edinburgh City Bypass was closed in both directions while our initial investigations took place, however it has now reopened.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Officers have launched an investigation into the full circumstances and are now appealing for witnesses.

Detective Inspector Keith MacKay of Dalkeith’s Criminal Investigation Department said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man.

“We are eager to establish the full circumstances of this incident. I would ask for anyone who was on the Edinburgh City Bypass between 12am and 2am on Thursday, January 17, and has information that can assist our inquiries to get in touch with us.

“I would also appeal for anyone who has a dash-cam with any pertinent footage to get in touch with us and allow us to view it.”

Those with information can contact officers at Dalkeith CID on 101, quoting incident number 0644 of January 17, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.