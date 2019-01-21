Edinburgh City Bypass death: Midlothian police wish to speak to two lorry drivers

Police in Midlothian continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a man’s body on the Edinburgh City Bypass are appealing for two lorry drivers to come forward.

At around 8.20am last Thursday (January 17), the body of 37-year-old Craig Bruce was sadly found on the central reservation of the A720 between the Sheriffhall Roundabout and the Gilmerton Junction.

The road was closed in both directions for approximately eight hours while inquiries were conducted at the scene.

Road Policing Officers are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding Mr Bruce’s death, with officers keen to hear from anyone who may have seen any vehicles travelling westbound at around 1am.

Officers believe a white and black Fiat Ducato van, travelling westwards from Sheriffhall Roundabout, was involved in a collision and that this van was subsequently overtaken by two HGVs prior to the Straiton junction.

The drivers of the two HGVs, or anyone who saw a white and black Fiat Ducato van travelling in the area around 1am, are urged to contact police.

Sergeant Ross Drummond from Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit said: “Our investigation into what happened remains ongoing, and our thoughts continue to be with Mr Bruce’s family and friends.

“We’re particularly eager to trace two lorry drivers who were travelling westbound between Sheriffhall and the Straiton junction at around 1am, and who may be witnesses in our inquiries.

“I’d again ask anyone who was travelling on the city bypass overnight on Wednesday into Thursday morning, and who may have information or dashcam footage that can assist our investigation, to get in touch and provide this at their earliest opportunity.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 0644 of 17 January or, alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.