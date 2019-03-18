Edinburgh Technopole photographic contest returns

Photographers are being invited to take up the challenge of putting Edinburgh Technopole in the picture.

After a six year gap, the popular photo contest returns with photographers, of all ages and abilities, being asked to show the natural beauty of the science park in its full glory.

Photographers will be asked to take pictures which best encapsulate Edinburgh Technopole during the spring and summer seasons with entrants being encouraged to roam the 126 acre parkland that houses the growing science and business park, in the hunt for that special shot (avoiding the buildings).

Entries will be open until Friday, September 6, and the winning picture will receive Amazon vouchers to the value of £500.

There will be a second prize of £250 in vouchers and a special category for children under 13 years of age with a prize of £250 in vouchers.

Commenting on the competition, park manager Judith Sanderson said: “We at Edinburgh Technopole are really excited to again have the opportunity to organise a photography competition. The last one, which was a resounding success was back in 2013.”

Competition rules:

Only photographs taken within the 126 acres of Edinburgh Technopole on the Midlothian Science Zone will be considered.

Each entrant can enter up to three images

All entries must be presented in JPEG, PNG or TIFF format

All entrants may enter up to three prints, no larger than A3 in size. Prints should be uploaded to a file sharing site DropBox and the link, along with the entrants contact details and photograph titles emailed to reception@edinburghtechnopole.com.

If preferred, entrants may post entries to Edinburgh Technopole Photography Competition, Bush House, Milton Bridge, Nr Penicuik, EH26 0BB.

Entrants are welcome to mount their images to display them to best advantage but this is not an entry requirement.

Photographs and contact details must be received on or before Friday, September 6.

Judges anticipate favouring natural shots over those which have been visibly subjected to digital manipulation.

The photographs should not infringe any law or be taken in a way that may cause harm to the photographer and others.

Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult at all times when visiting Edinburgh Technopole to take their pictures.

The top 10 photographs may be used in future publications and press by Edinburgh Technopole.

The photographer will retain copyright but Edinburgh Technopole retains the right to use the photographs for marketing and advertising purposes.

The judging panel will consist of occupiers of the Edinburgh Technopole, the Midlothian Advertiser and judges’ decisions are final.