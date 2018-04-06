Approval for Danderhall plan

A new Danderhall Primary with community facilities will be built on the site of the existing school, with a new high school expected for Shawfair.

At the full council meeting last week, councillors approved an outline building schedule that could see work start on site in mid-2019.

The agreement comes after an initial consultation in December asked residents to vote for one of two options, with a school with community facilities and a new high school at Shawfair the winner.

In January, residents were also asked to vote for which facilities they would like to see at Danderhall, with a café, sports halls, library, meeting space and activity space for children the key facilities requested.

Midlothian Council’s cabinet member for education, Cllr Jim Muirhead (Lab), said: “Many thanks to residents for giving us their views. We’ve taken them on-board and we’re delighted to now be able to move ahead with the plans.

“We’re confident the end result will be a world-class learning environment for our children and excellent facilities for our community.”

Councillors also agreed to increase funding for the project to £17.134 million.

In the coming months, there will be further consultations with local people on the education facilities and catchment as well as planning considerations. Once opened, the existing library and leisure centre facilities will be incorporated into the new building and those sites earmarked for social housing.