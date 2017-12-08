Change of principal at Newbattle Abbey College

A new principal and chief executive has been appointed at Newbattle Abbey College, Scotland’s national centre of excellence for adult learning.

The college’s current depute principal Marian Docherty will succeed Ann Southwood, who is retiring after almost 18 years at Newbattle, on February 1.

Marian has been depute principal at Newbattle since 2009 and was previously headteacher at St Thomas of Aquin’s High School, Edinburgh and St David’s High School, Dalkeith.

She said: “I am looking forward to taking on the role of principal at Newbattle Abbey College next year.

“Newbattle plays a strategic national role in adult education and it was great to celebrate our 80th anniversary earlier this month.”