Charity engaged with Midlothian pupils

The Scottish SPCA’s education team engaged with 61 per cent of Midlothian’s schoolchildren last year.

The animal welfare charity visited 19 local schools, speaking to 3,545 pupils.

Its education officers reached 245,058 kids across Scotland through school visits and events in 2018, and engaged with primary pupils on domestic, wild and farm animal welfare issues through its free Prevention Through Education programme.

The Scottish SPCA’s head of education and policy, Gilly Mendes Ferreira, said: “Our free ‘Prevention through Education’ programme is one of the most vital aspects of the Scottish SPCA’s work. We believe that we can prevent animal cruelty issues in future through educating children on responsible animal welfare today.

“Our ground-breaking education programme fits in to the Curriculum for Excellence, most notably by helping children to develop in to responsible citizens within their communities. The service we provide is set to expand in the years ahead as we aim to engage with as many children and adults as possible to provide a better understanding of animal welfare.”