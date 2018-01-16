Chinese success for school

Lasswade High School was the only Scottish application selected for the recent Confucius Classroom of the year award in China.

Hanban, the Chinese organisation which oversees Confucius Institutes around the world, held the 12th Confucius Institute Conference on December 11-13 in Xi’an, China, which was attended by nearly 2,500 delegates including university presidents and representatives of Confucius institutes.

Lasswade depute headteacher Colin Mitchell was there. He said: “Although we didn’t win, to be nominated was still a great achievement particularly since we have only been a Confucius classroom since 2015. This recognises the work done by staff, students and parents since our partnerships with China started in 2004.”