College offers teaching path

A course designed to give adults with few or no qualifications a pathway into primary school teaching is seeking new recruits.

The year-long access course aims to broaden the range of people coming into primary school teaching, at a time when education authorities across Scotland are struggling to fill posts.

Newbattle Abbey College’s Access to Higher Education Arts and Social Sciences with Primary Education course starts in September 2018 and is part of the Scottish Wider Access Programme (SWAP).

It is aimed at people who are keen to return to learning and make a difference to the world around them.

Students can study at Newbattle on a residential or a non-residential basis. Financial support will be available to eligible students.

Those who complete the course successfully can progress to the BA (Hons) Education Studies (Primary) at Queen Margaret University in Edinburgh, which begins in September 2019.

Students can also progress to a range of Social Science degrees at universities throughout Scotland.

Newbattle Abbey College principal Marian Docherty is happy to provide this “unique learning experience”.

She said: “We are delighted to be offering this new course. We believe it to be a unique learning experience that would suit candidates who are interested in a range of social issues and may be considering a career in teaching.

“We offer high quality guidance and support so that students are fully prepared to move on to higher education.”

Dr Richard Butt, deputy principal, Queen Margaret University said: “We welcome Newbattle Abbey College’s Access course in Primary Education. We hope to attract people from all walks of life, who have a belief in equality of opportunity, to our new BA (Hons) Education Studies (Primary) programme.”

To speak to someone directly call 0131 663 1921. Or log on to www.newbattleabbeycollege.ac.uk/primary-education-access-to-higher-education-swap/.