College to offer first Forest School

Newbattle Abbey College is planning to run its first ever Forest School and Outdoor Learning Leadership course (SCQF Level 8) on on October 7 and 8.

The course is aimed at leaders in the Forest and Outdoors such as teachers, early year educators, college lecturers, outdoor leaders and voluntary workers who will independently manage groups of learners.

One of the Forest and Outdoor Learning Awards (FOLAs), the first awards of their kind in Scotland, the qualifications have been credit-rated to the Scottish Credit & Qualifications Framework (SCQF).

They have been developed to be delivered and awarded in Scotland. However as the FOLAs sit on the SCQF, they can be mapped to other qualification frameworks including those in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The Awards at SCQF levels 5,6 & 8 will be delivered at Newbattle Abbey College, in Lord Ancrum’s Wood and the newly refurbished Forest College Gatehouse, but also at approved centres throughout Scotland.

Patrick Boxall, Forest College co-ordinator, said: “We are delighted to be offering this pioneering leadership course and ensuring that participants become confident to lead and manage groups of learners in Forest and Outdoor Environments. We look forward to supporting educators to develop their creative practice and how to work safely and successfully within legal guidelines,” said

To find out more about the course or to book a place, contact Newbattle Abbey College on 0131 663 1921 or log on to www.newbattleabbeycollege.ac.uk/fola-leadership-courses/.