Donation for school garden welcomed

Housebuilders Taylor Wimpey has provided £500 of funding to Burnbrae Primary School to go towards improving the school’s garden.

Burnbrae Primary School PTA raised funds to allow trees and shrubs to be planted as part of a community planting day. Taylor Wimpey’s donation has gone some way to aiding the transformation of the garden.

Commenting on the support it has received from the housebuilders, Kerry Knight, deputy headteacher at Burnbrae Primary said: “We are extremely grateful for the support that we have received from Taylor Wimpey and we can’t thank them enough for their generous donation.

“It has not only helped us to fund some additional planting for the school garden, but it has also given us the boost we needed to help us achieve our goal of providing lots of plants for our community planting day.

“On behalf of everyone at Burnbrae Primary School, I would like to say a huge thank you to Taylor Wimpey.”

Karen Armstrong, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey East Scotland said: “We are delighted to be able to support Burnbrae Primary School with funding towards its project to enhance their school garden.

“The work we do is a lot more than just building high-quality homes.

“Being able to work with local organisations that surround our developments means a great deal to us, and it’s great to know that with support like this that we are helping to make a difference to the lives of people in local communities.”