Easthouses school proposal held back for special meeting

Proposals to build a new primary school for Easthouses on the site of the former Newbattle High have been held back for a special meeting.

Last week councillors were asked to approve the use of the east part of the soon to be vacated high school site. The council is looking to deal with an increased school capacity due to housebuilding in the area. It is estimated that the new school will cost around £10 million, with £2.6m of developer contributions earmarked for the project.

Councillor Jim Muirhead (Lab) called for a special meeting to be held to fully discuss the proposals.

Education director Mary Smith warned: “We are needing to move very quickly.”