Edinburgh College “making progress”

The Edinburgh College Midlothian Campus on Dalhousie Road, Dalkeith
The Edinburgh College Midlothian Campus on Dalhousie Road, Dalkeith

The Auditor General Caroline Gardner last week published an update report on Edinburgh College, which has a campus at Eskbank.

She said it has made “good progress” – reducing its deficit from £7 million to £2.5m, and exceeding its teaching and learning target for the first time since 2012’s merger. Noting that a new chairman was appointed in March, Ms Gardner said: “It is imperative that the college now maintains momentum and continues to closely monitor its financial performance as it moves towards financial sustainability.”