Edinburgh College “making progress”

The Auditor General Caroline Gardner last week published an update report on Edinburgh College, which has a campus at Eskbank.

She said it has made “good progress” – reducing its deficit from £7 million to £2.5m, and exceeding its teaching and learning target for the first time since 2012’s merger. Noting that a new chairman was appointed in March, Ms Gardner said: “It is imperative that the college now maintains momentum and continues to closely monitor its financial performance as it moves towards financial sustainability.”