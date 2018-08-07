Exam results in for Midlothian pupils

Pupils in Midlothian received their examination results today, with S6 highers results up 10 per cent from four years ago.

By the end of S6, at higher level, 61 per cent of pupils have achieved one or more highers. This is up 10 per cent when compared with 2014. And 41 per cent of pupils achieved three or more highers, up five per cent when compared with 2014. While 28 per cent of pupils achieved five or more highers, up one per cent when compared with 2014.

Councillor Jim Muirhead, Midlothian’s cabinet member for education, said: “These results for our school leavers at the end of S6 are very encouraging and show some great results at higher level by the end of S6, in particular when compared with 2014. Well done to all the pupils and staff who have made this year such a success. We continue to be impressed by the hard work, commitment and dedication of pupils, staff and parents as we continue to build our world-class education system in Midlothian.”

The improvements in attainment by the end of S6 follow the recent improvements in sustained positive destinations, which show a total of 94.4 per cent of Midlothian pupils now securing and sustaining a positive destination. Midlothian’s highest ever recorded figure.