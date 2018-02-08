Funding boost for schools

A Scottish Government fund to boost the attainment levels of the most deprived pupils is set to pay out £2.3 million to Midlothian schools next year.

There will be 39 Midlothian schools that benefit from the funding, which goes directly to headteachers, allowing them to spend the money on local initiatives that will close the poverty-related attainment gap.

SNP MSP for Midlothian South Christine Grahame said: “The SNP has made closing the attainment gap our priority in this parliament, and the latest investment in our schools and our children is a key part of that.

“Every child should have the best possible start in life, no matter their background. And the role that schools play in giving children the support they need is absolutely vital.”

SNP MSP for Midlothian North Colin Beattie added: “It is right that this significant investment to close the poverty-related attainment gap goes straight to headteachers. Giving those with the most intimate knowledge of their schools the ability to develop initiatives to benefit children across the area.

“And with 39 Midlothian schools benefiting from this latest round of funding – following a similar significant investment last year – even more of our children are going to benefit from creative new initiatives that will help to tackle the attainment gap in our schools.”