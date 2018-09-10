Increase in positive destinations for Midlothian teenagers

The latest figures have revealed that 94.3 per cent of 16-19 year olds in Midlothian were in education, employment or training.

The 2018 Annual Participation Measure report, which covers April 2017 to March 2018, represents a 0.7 per cent increase in the number of young adults in the county securing positive destinations.

Nationally, 91.8 per cent of young adults are in a positive destination. With Midlothian this year 2.5 per cent above the national average and eighth out of all 32 local authorities in Scotland.

Councillor Jim Muirhead (Lab), Midlothian’s cabinet member for education, said: “As the fastest growing local authority we are determined to support all our young adults to take and maintain their educational and career journeys.

“Since 2015 I am delighted to say we have managed to increase the numbers of young people maintaining their positive destination. This is a fantastic result and is testament to the hard work and commitment of local young adults, the Lifelong Learning and Employability team, Skills Development Scotland and other Developing Midlothian Young Workforce partners.

“We realise it is vital to continue to support young adults, not just when they leave education, but also for two or three years afterwards to make sure they have continued success and reach their potential.”

Midlothian Council’s Lifelong Learning & Employability team and schools provide support for young people to expand their life and employability skills, prepare for interviews, write a CV and secure training and work experience placements.

Cllr Muirhead urged every young adult to get in touch if they would benefit from the services. He said: “You can either phone the council’s lifelong learning and employability service, get in touch with Skills Development Scotland, or if looking for additional opportunities, try The Guarantee which works together with local businesses to offer young people in Edinburgh, Midlothian and East Lothian the choice of a job, Modern Apprenticeship, training or further education.”