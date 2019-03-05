Lasswade High School visit for Lothian MSP

Last week, Lothian List MSP Neil Findlay (Lab) visited Lasswade High School to talk politics with a higher Modern Studies class.

The MSP met with many inquisitive pupils who were keen to learn more about the democratic process in Scotland.

Lasswade pupils engaged in a productive discussion with the MSP about current affairs.

Mr Findlay said: “It was a real pleasure to talk to higher Modern Studies pupils at Lasswade High School who showed real enthusiasm for politics and current affairs.

“It was great to see young people energised and enthused by what is happening in the world.

“I want to thank them for welcoming me and wish them well with their studies – they have very bright futures ahead of them.”