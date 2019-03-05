Midlothian Scottish Water campaign poster on billboard

Scottish Water visited some of the local schools involved in its campaign poster competition to hand out some well-deserved prizes to those who made the shortlist.

The overall winner, announced in the Midlothian Advertiser last week, St Luke’s Primary School pupil Ruby Maxwell, met Christine Grahame MSP and Midlothian Provost Peter Smaill in Newtongrange last week to be congratulated and see her winning artwork which has become a huge billboard poster. As the winning artist, Ruby also received a voucher for Fort Douglas Adventure Park at Dalkeith Country Park.

St Luke's Primary School pupils Alexa Hunter and Teagan McColl, who made the Scottish Water campaign poster competition shortlist.

A Scottish Water spokesman said: “We hope her fantastic artwork and words will help spread the message to the area to only flush the 3Ps to help protect the local environment.”

Newtongrange Primary School pupils who made the Scottish Water campaign poster competition shortlist - Isla Cunningham, Niamh Wilson, Ruby Stewart, Julia Wijata.