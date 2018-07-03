More positive destinations

According to new figures, 94.4 per cent of school leavers in Midlothian last year are in a sustained positive destination, such as a job, further education or training.

This is the council’s highest recorded figure to date and shows a 6.4 per cent improvement over the last five years. The figures, released last week by Skills Development Scotland, show that nationally, 92.9 per cent of school leavers are in a positive destination.

Councillor Jim Muirhead (Lab), Midlothian’s cabinet member for education, said: “Since 2012 I am delighted to say we have managed to sustain the numbers of young people maintaining their positive destination from leaving school. Our ambition is to see all of our school leavers go onto a positive destination.

“Numerous initiatives are in place to support young people. For example, we work with the Regional Developing Young Workforce Group of the chambers of commerce to run an annual jobs roadshow. This event attracts more than 400 pupils from all our high schools to meet up with 30 recruiting businesses.”

Cllr Muirhead urged every young person who has left school but feels in need of extra support to get in touch.

He said: “You can either phone the council’s Lifelong Learning and Employability Service 0131 271 3923/3450 or get in touch with Skills Development Scotland on 0800 917 8000.”