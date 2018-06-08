Mum in plea for son’s schooling

A Gorebridge mother is pleading with teachers and education officials to allow her son to remain at Saltersgate School.

Lisa Hamlett fears for the future of her nine-year-old son, Ewan, who needs specialist care.

The youngster has a very rare genetic condition, MED12-related disorder, which means he has the capabilities of a three or four-year-old.

Mrs Hamlett and her husband, David, have been advised that Ewan’s education would be better served at another school after the summer holidays.

She said: “Saltersgate wants him to go to another provision and mainstream because, in their words, he is too clever.

“But my son can only count to 12, can’t read and write and is not toilet-trained, due to his condition.

“He has an ultra rare genetic condition and it has been a fight year after year for him.”

Ewan has been attending Bonnyrigg Primary School for a short time each week to help him make the transition to mainstream schooling.

Mrs Hamlett said: “He’s very happy at Saltersgate and gets the support that he needs, but he’s very upset when he goes to Bonnyrigg. The family gets the backlash at home.”

A Midlothian Council education spokesperson said: “We cannot comment on individual pupils.

“Midlothian has robust policies and procedures in place to make sure children are provided with the most appropriate education package in order to meet their needs.”