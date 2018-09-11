New learning strategy approved by Midlothian Council

Midlothian Council has approved a new strategy for learning and development in the county.

The strategy will focus on confidence building and skill development, improving people’s skills for learning, life and work while also providing support to community groups to secure funding which can help them meet the needs of those in their community.

Councillor Jim Muirhead (Lab), deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for education welcomed the new strategy . He said: “Our current learning and development plan has had a really positive impact over the last three years, helping many people in Midlothian to develop important skills for learning, life and work. We have also seen an increase in people getting involved in their community through volunteering and other similar opportunities.

“These successes would not be possible without the crucial work of our amazing partners and we thank them for their continued commitment to learning and development in Midlothian.

“The new plan for learning and development remains ambitious and, despite a challenging financial climate, we are confident the new strategy and action plan will help us deliver a quality service for our communities.”