Newbattle Abbey College awards its students

The annual awards ceremony at Newbattle Abbey College took place this month with awards presented by college principal Marian Docherty.

The students graduated across a wide range of disciplines including arts, social sciences, rural skills and Celtic studies.

The event also saw a number of awards presented to outstanding students including the Margaret Teale award to celebrate distance travelled on the learning journey, won by Lauren Wilson. Lauren managed to overcome mental health issues to produce a high standard of work.

The Ann Kettle award for contribution to college life went to Stacey Geldhill, the student representative council president for 2017 -18.

Reflecting on the day, college principal Marian Docherty said: “Our annual awards ceremony celebrates the success of our students and the support they have received from staff, families and friends.

“It is always a happy and uplifting event, particularly when our students realise how much they have progressed in all kinds of ways.

“Newbattle continues to develop exciting new programmes for adults and younger learners.

“These include an access to primary education course, run in partnership with Queen Margaret University, and our unique adult achievement awards and forest and outdoor learning awards.

“We have an exciting year ahead for the college with many developments and innovations which will take our work into new and exciting territories. But it doesn’t change the fact that at the heart of our work is the life changing force of learning.”