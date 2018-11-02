On course for a brighter future

Newbattle Abbey College is now recruiting for the six-month full time Preparation for Further Education Course.

The course, delivered over three days a week and planned in partnership with Midlothian Council, runs from January to June 2019.

The course is an opportunity for adults with no or few qualifications to return to full-time study in order to move on to other college courses. It could also open up new employability opportunities.

Kayleigh Torrance from Dalkeith, was a care leaver, who overcame the multiple challenges she faced. In 2017 she was offered a place on the Preparation for Further course. After successfully completing this she enrolled onto the Arts & Social Sciences SWAP course and graduated from that in June this year.

Kayleigh is now starting her third course at Newbattle, HNC Social Sciences.

“I would definitely recommend studying at Newbattle Abbey College, whoever you are or wherever you’ve come from. The support I get from the teaching team has been excellent. It’s the whole experience, it’s the community feel that I love,” said Kayleigh.

College Principal Marian Docherty said: “Our Preparation for FE Course is a positive example of sustained and successful partnership with Midlothian Council.

“This course is the first step for anyone moving from community-based provision to further education.”

For more information go to www.newbattleabbeycollege.ac.uk or to book a place email office@newbattleabbeycollege.ac.uk or call 0131 669 1921.