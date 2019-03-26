Paradykes Primary School receives National Nurturing Schools Award

Paradykes Primary School in Loanhead has received the ‘National Nurturing Schools Award’ from the Nurtureuk charity.

This accolade is awarded to schools who demonstrate exemplary practice in embedding a nurturing culture throughout their school, enhancing teaching and learning by focusing on emotional needs and development in a whole-school environment.

Jennifer Sommerville, acting deputy headteacher at the school, said: “Nurture is one of our core values at Paradykes. Staff are mindful of it in everyday practice and this has helped us make an environment where children feel valued and aspire to achieve their best.”

Midlothian North MSP Colin Beattie (SNP) attended the award ceremony on March 15.

He said: “This award is a true recognition of the great work being done at Paradykes Primary in creating its own nurturing culture.

“My strongest congratulations go to all those who participated in the process.

“I will be lodging a motion at the Parliament recognising this fantastic achievement.”

Nurtureuk chief executive Kevin Kibble, said: “We are delighted to award Paradykes Primary School with the National Nurturing Schools Award in recognition of the outstanding and inspirational work of their whole staff team in embedding nurturing principles throughout the school.

“The beneficiaries of their hard work every day are the children attending the school, their families and the wider community.

“Our standards to achieve this award are exacting and many congratulations are due to the staff, pupils and everyone associated with the school.

“We look forward to working with many more schools to help them to embed principles to support the emotional and behavioural needs of their pupils and to help more schools to achieve this prestigious award.”