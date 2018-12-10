Penicuik pupils cast a winning spell

After a hard fought contest, Penicuik High School were the 2018 winners of the annual Midlothian Spell Masters Competition, held last month.

The winning team came top after two rounds which saw teams from all secondary schools located in Midlothian compete to be recognised as the best spellers in the county. The event is organised by the Midlothian school librarians and English departments.

The winning team received the Midlothian Spell Masters shield for their school and individual prizes of Amazon vouchers.

The winning Penicuik High School team members are: Sophie Young, Alexander Moffat, Miriam Salter and Iona Ogilvie. Send us your local stories to midlothianadvertiser@jnlothian.co.uk.