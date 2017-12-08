Pupils help to build schools’ futures

Midlothian pupils met with Deputy First Minister John Swinney recently to talk about an award-winning project enabling children to shape the design of their schools.

The Lasswade and former Loanhead pupils talked about the mi:SPACE initiative, which took the prize for Best Pupil/Student Experience at this year’s Education Buildings Scotland Awards. They also presented their experiences to delegates at the Education Buildings Scotland conference at which Mr Swinney gave the keynote address.

In total, 28 primary classes made decisions about their learning spaces, directed by research and trials undertaken by the students. Covering a range of features including environmental factors, the pupils and teachers were enthusiastic about the project and schools took part in a number of activities including virtual reality sessions and workshops to help inspire their designs.

Councillor Jim Muirhead, Midlothian Council’s cabinet member for education, said: “It’s very well-deserved and the benefits of the project will be enjoyed by pupils, staff, parents and wider community for generations to come.”