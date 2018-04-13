Pupils pack their bags for charity

Pupils from Lasswade High School recently filled 10 backpacks full of learning tools for the Mary’s Meals Backpack Project.

Below is a photo of four of the S3 students – Amy Fisher, Morgan Ferrier, Ryan Wootton and Riley Sneddon – who are part of the geography classes at the school who, along with staff, helped to fill the backpacks for African schoolchildren.

Teacher Lisa Conlan said: “This is our first time doing this and we hope for it to become an annual effort to help this charity.

“We did this as part of our ‘worlds apart’ topic for our BGE Curriculum for Excellence Geography course, where we learn about developing and developed countries and issues that affect that development, focusing here on education.”