Replacement Lasswade Primary School agreed

Midlothian Council has agreed to build a three stream replacement school for Lasswade Primary School on the land adjacent to the current school.

This school will be required by 2023 and will be subject to planning conditions. This will include engagement with the local community and a review of the local catchment area to include part of the catchment of Bonnyrigg Primary School.

A replacement school was agreed at the September 2017 meeting of Midlothian Council. Officers were asked to explore site options for the new school. After extensive investigations it was agreed the current site at Lasswade was the best option for the community.

Midlothian Council’s cabinet member for education, Councillor Jim Muirhead (Lab) said: “We are delighted to say we can accommodate the new school on the existing site. This will be a bonus for local families who won’t have to travel further or get used to a new location for their children. It also makes much more financial sense to locate the new school adjacent to the current one.

“We’ve already delivered two-storey schools such as the new Paradykes successfully and we are confident we can do so again, subject to planning approval and a full consultation.”