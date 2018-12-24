Santa Claus comes to Dalkeith additional needs school for video

Saltersgate School in Dalkeith has again been spreading festive cheer, with its fourth Christmas video appearing online last week.

The additional needs school first made a festive video in 2014, and did so for the next two years. After a break last year, the school last week released ‘Santa’s sleigh’, a heartwarming tale about Santa losing his sleigh on Christmas Eve and meeting the pupils who ultimately save the day.

A still from Saltersgate School's 2018 Christmas video.

The Christmas video was put together by Nick Timotheou, childcare development worker at the school.

Headteacher Stephen Buggy is delighted with the video.

He said: “It’s fabulous. All the connections the kids were making with Santa. It’s a really uplifting video. We are delighted with it. We have always done them based on the John Lewis adverts at the time. This year Nick decided to do it on his own theme.

“It had a very positive reaction from the staff and all the families when we launched it at our Christmas concert last week. It was missed last year. The kids love seeing themselves in the videos. They loved making it. And we had the pleasure of Santa’s company through November and December during the filming.”