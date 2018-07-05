Schools to be extended to meet rising demand

Councillors have approved budgets in excess of £6 million to extend Cuiken Primary School and extend and refurbish Sacred Heart Primary School, both in Penicuik.

Enrolments at both schools have been capped. The extra capacity at both schools is needed by August 2019.

Councillors last week agreed a budget of £2.1 million for Cuiken to be spent on adding six primary classes. This will bring the school up to two streams with 15 classes. A budget of £4.1m for Sacred Heart will be used to increase the pre-school nursery capacity from 20 places to 64 places.

This is to accommodate the government’s requirements that all three and four-year-olds and eligible two-year-olds will be entitled to up to 1140 hours of funded early learning and childcare by August 2020.

A partial refurbishment and extension will also allow the school to accommodate 210 primary age pupils, up from the current capacity of 125 places.

The projects will be funded by a combination of developer contributions, early years government grant funding and council borrowing.

Work is expected to start on both extension projects later this year.