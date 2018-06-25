Scottish Government’s schools investment welcomed by MSP

SNP MSP Colin Beattie has hailed Scotland’s Schools for the Future school building programme for investing £50.8 Million in Midlothian,

This money has been invested in building new Midlothian schools under the SNP government since 2009.

Midlothian North MSP Colin Beattie said: “The SNP Scottish Government is investing in building and refurbishing schools in every local authority across the country through Scotland’s £1.8bn Schools for the Future programme, including £50.8 Million investment in Midlothian.

“The new Newbattle High School Centre and Lasswade High School Centre are fantastic additions to Scotland’s education estate that demonstrate the SNP government’s commitment to ensuring our young people and teachers can thrive in modern school buildings.

“Supporting Midlothian’s pupils, teachers, parents and wider communities with state of the art school buildings, combined with the £170m Attainment Scotland funding this year, will help ensure that every child in Scotland gets the best possible start in life, no matter what school they go to.”