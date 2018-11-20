SQA award for Dalkeith learner

A Dalkeith learner who shares his digital skills with the community has been recognised for his warmth and generosity at the SQA Star Awards.

Callum McDonald has been named SQA’s Training Organisation Candidate of the Year, after helping jobseekers develop their digital literacy skills.

Callum, who brushed up his own understanding of information and communication technology by studying for SQA’s PC Passport at evening classes run by Midlothian Council, has been assisting others in the community – especially older learners – to learn new skills. For the past two years, he has also actively volunteered as a tutor for digital literacy projects.

In all 17 awards were presented at a ceremony at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow.

SQA chief executive, Dr Janet Brown, said: “Every year I am amazed by the stories of achievement, ingenuity, and accomplishment of our winners.

“Every one of them, and all the highly commended finalists, fully deserve the recognition that they have received.

“I congratulate all the winners, but I am particularly pleased to see so many young people recognised not only for their own achievements, but for the outstanding contributions they make to their local communities, helping others, and acting as a role-models for younger pupils. The Year of Young People 2018 provides organisations like SQA with the opportunity to champion the achievements of young people, and give them a platform upon which they can demonstrate their talents.”