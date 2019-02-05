Students celebrate Chinese New Year with Roslin visit

Chinese students Li Ningyi (left) and Wang Lingyi meet two Midlothian piglets as China today (Tuesday, February 5) officially heralds the start of 2019 – The Year of the Pig.

The students are both studying for a Masters degree in Applied Animal Behaviour and Animal Welfare – a course run by Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) and the University of Edinburgh.

As part of their studies, Ningyi and Lingyi visited SRUC’s Pig Research Unit near Roslin.

According to latest figures from Universities Scotland, around 8,500 Chinese students study in Scotland every year.

