Empty Dalkeith shop receives a makeover

A young beauty therapist has taken her first steps in business by opening a beauty salon in a long-term empty shop unit on Dalkeith High Street.

Aimee Brash (22) received support from the Prince’s Trust to transform the empty unit into Contour Studio, which opened in September.

Aimee Brash who has opened Contour Studios Beauty Salon in Dalkeith High St 08/10/18

She said: “It’s been really good so far. Very busy. It’s all hairdressers in Dalkeith. We are the only place in the town that specialises in beauty.

“I have done this for years for other people. It has been scary going out on my own but we got there in the end.

“The shop had been lying empty for years. We pretty much had to start from the beginning. We had to get all the walls re-plastered. It took about two months in all.

“I have always wanted to do this. I worked for a salon in town then I worked from home for four years, just working at weekends. Then it got more serious.

The Dalkeith shop before Aimee took it over.

“So this now is a dream come true. We have high quality staff. Everyone is fully trained and experienced.”

Aimee explained how important the support from the Prince’s Trust has been.

She said: “I got in contact with them because my sister’s husband has a business and he went through them as well.

“I have been given a mentor to support me, giving advice. As there was so much to do and there was different things I had to go through for health and safety. Obviously we didn’t really know where to begin.

“I took out a loan with the Prince’s Trust instead of going to a bank. Getting the mentor as well was great.”