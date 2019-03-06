End of Penicuik on Parade?

The organisers of one of Midlothian’s most popular annual events are calling on the community to help save it from disappearing from the calendar.

For more than 30 years Penicuik on Parade has thrilled townsfolk, who line the streets to see this culmination of the week-long Penicuik Hunter and Lass Festival.

The festival’s chairman Derek Wilson hopes the community can save the event, which was launched in 1985.

He said: “The parade as we know it is in danger of collapse. At present there is no one able to take on the planning and organising of the parade for this year and following years.

“Penicuik needs some amazing people to form a new committee and take the parade on.

“The more people that could come forward to offer a little time and commitment the easier the job would be.

“Ourselves, the Penicuik Hunter and Lass committee, unfortunately do not have the numbers to take this on as putting on the week’s activities already stretches us.

“The Rotary Club of Penicuik, who organise Penicuik in the Park, are in the same situation and are unable take this on.

“The Hunter and Lass committee and the Rotary Club would be happy to work alongside a new committee and assist where we can.”

A public meeting has been arranged for later this month to find ways to keep Penicuik on Parade alive.

Derek hopes as many local people attend as possible to help form a committee to take the annual event forward.

He said: “We would like to propose a meeting with interested parties on Wednesday 20th March in the Penicuik Miners’ Club at 7pm.

“We can share all the information we have received from the previous Penicuik on Parade committee who have worked extremely hard over many years to keep the parade going.

“If anyone has any questions please do not hesitate to message ourselves and we will endeavour to answer.

“We hope to see as many people as possible at the meeting.

“It has to be stressed again that neither ourselves, or the rotary club are able to take this on but will support a new committee to the best of our abilities.”

Anyone with any questions about the future of Penicuik on Parade is encouraged to email – penicuikhunterandlass@hotmail.com.