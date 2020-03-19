End of the line for Gorebridge environmental project

Gorebridge Community Development Trust’s Greening Gorebridge project has come to an end after losing vital Climate Challenge funding from Keep Scotland Beautiful.

The project, based at Gorebridge Beacon, had three strands: active travel, circular economy and food sharing.

The project was the first in Midlothian to introduce a Community Fridge.

Project worker Sam Adderley said: “The fridge has been overwhelming positive and made a dramatic impact on local people (environmentally and socially), I am delighted that the Community Fridge will remain at the Beacon and continue to provide a much needed resource that tackles climate change and supports the community to have access to fresh food that otherwise would have went to landfill.

“This part of the project is sustainable with the amazing volunteers who collect from food donors on a daily basis, anyone interested in being part of the Community Fridge should contact the Trust at the Beacon.”

Trust manager Dawn Barclay hopes the project’s legacy continues. She said: The trust is looking for further funding to support future textile up-cycling workshops, using the resources and community contacts put in place by Jaimie Macdonald our Circular Economy Worker.

“If you would like to be involved to keep the legacy of the project going, eg volunteering for the community fridge or sharing upcycling skills, contact the Trust on 01875 816320.”