Engineering equal rights

Penicuik man Mark McBride-Wright is aiming to promote diversity and inclusion in the engineering and tech sectors by holding a careers fair.

Former Beeslack High School pupil Mark founded EqualEngineers after seeing through his own experience as a gay man and engineer, how the lack of diversity in the workplace affected his and other’s health negatively.

He is now a diversity consultant for businesses and will be bringing a careers fair to The Hub in Edinburgh on September 26 to open up more opportunities in the sectors for youngsters and career-changers, particularly from backgrounds not so well represented.

Mark said: “We are especially keen to see people from under-represented groups in the profession, such as females; people from ethnic minorities; lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender, and disabled people at the fair.

“Our work with companies has also shown that they benefit greatly from having a more diverse workforce and inclusive workplace and we are keen to hear from further exhibitors.”

Confirmed exhibitors include ExxonMobil, Royal Air Force, BAM Nuttall, Edinburgh Napier University and many more.

The Scotland Engineering & Tech Apprenticeship & Graduate Careers Fair 2018 takes place at The Hub in Edinburgh on September 26, 12pm – 5pm.

Find out more and book your place here: https://equalengineers.com/scotland-engineering-tech-apprenticeship-graduate-careers-fair-2018/