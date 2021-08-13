Bird boxes installed at Roslin Moat nature reserve

Friends of Roslin Moat worked with the Roslin Community Shed and Midlothian Council during lockdown to construct a variety of nest boxes for Roslin Moat.

Friends of Roslin Moat worked with the Roslin Community Shed and Midlothian Council during lockdown to construct a variety of nest boxes at Roslin Moat. Children from Roslin Primary School’s Eco group painted them.

Now at last, with the lifting of restrictions, the group have been able to install the boxes on the reserve.

Anne Hyatt, who is co-ordinating the Friends of Roslin Moat project, wants to see as many people as possible get involved with the reserve. She said: “Everybody can get involved in their local outdoor spaces. They are a shared resource and a shared responsibility.”

Volunteers at Roslin Moat with one of the bird boxes.