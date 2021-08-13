Bird boxes installed at Roslin Moat nature reserve
Friends of Roslin Moat have been busy installing bird boxes on the reserve.
Friends of Roslin Moat worked with the Roslin Community Shed and Midlothian Council during lockdown to construct a variety of nest boxes at Roslin Moat. Children from Roslin Primary School’s Eco group painted them.
Now at last, with the lifting of restrictions, the group have been able to install the boxes on the reserve.
Anne Hyatt, who is co-ordinating the Friends of Roslin Moat project, wants to see as many people as possible get involved with the reserve. She said: “Everybody can get involved in their local outdoor spaces. They are a shared resource and a shared responsibility.”
If you are keen to learn new skills, improve your local environment and have fun at the same time, email [email protected] Anyone interested in getting involved will be very welcome.