Electric cars rise in Midlothian welcomed by local MSP

Colin Beattie MSP has welcomed the news that Midlothian has seen a rise in the number of ultra-low emission vehicles since 2017.

Figures released by the Department of Transport reveal that the number of ultra-low emission and electric vehicles in Midlothian has increased by almost 39 per cent in the last recorded year.

Across Scotland, the number of people driving electric vehicles has almost tripled since 2016 – rising by 130 per cent in two years.

The SNP in government has committed to delivering 20 electric towns by 2025, and work to electrify the A9 trunk road with the provision of charging points along the route began recently.

Midlothian North MSP Mr Beattie (SNP) said:“I welcome the news that the number of ultra-low emission and electric vehicles in Midlothian is continuing to rise.

“These figures are testament to people’s commitment to clean air and clean energy in Scotland, and will help to make our towns and cities more accessible – and are an important part of the fight against climate change. Ultra-low emission vehicles give us the opportunity to set a path for less pollution and improve the quality of air in the places that we live, work and visit.

“The SNP will continue this progress and maintain Scotland’s reputation as a global leader on tackling air pollution and climate change.”

The Scottish Government has pledged to introduce low emission zones in Scotland’s four biggest cities by 2020, and phase out the need for new petrol and diesel cars by 2032 – eight years ahead of the UK government’s target.