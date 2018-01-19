Halfway point for new waste plant

Construction of the new energy-from-waste plant at Millerhill, which will serve Edinburgh and Midlothian, has reached the halfway point.

Environment leaders from the City of Edinburgh and Midlothian Councils visited the site last week, to see the progress for themselves.

The Millerhill Recycling and Energy Recovery Centre (RERC) is being developed by FCC Environment (UK), which signed a 25 year contract to deliver and operate the £142 million plant in October 2016.

The build, which is scheduled to take 30 months, is on a brownfield site which is now barely recognisable as the former Millerhill Marshalling Yard. The main building has now reached its full height with the first part of the roof structure having been installed at the end of December. Over the last six months a vast amount of specialist equipment has been delivered and installed in the facility.

Midlothian Council’s Cabinet Member for Zero Waste, Councillor Russell Imrie, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to see the progress so far on this major facility. The plant is certainly becoming a new local landmark. The project is a fantastic example of partnership working that will not only help both councils meet Zero Waste targets but also produce energy for the National Grid.”

The plant is set to enter full operation in 2019 and will treat around 135,000 tonnes of household residual waste and a further 20,000 tonnes of commercial waste every year. It will generate sufficient electricity to satisfy the energy demands of up to 32,000 households. Construction will continue through the rest of 2018 and the two councils are expected to start delivering waste to the facility at the end of the year to allow the important commissioning and testing phase to get underway.

A separate facility, which takes all of the food waste collected by the partner council, is already in operation on the neighbouring site to the RERC. It is hoped these new facilities will contribute to the national recycling target of 70 per cent by 2025 and the national landfill diversion target of 95 per cent by 2025.