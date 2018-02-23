Mayfield climate meeting

A local discussion on climate change will take place at McSence Conference Centre, Mayfield, on Monday, 6.30pm-8pm.

Feedback from the conversation will go to the Scottish Government.

The meeting has been organised by Mayfield Community Council.

Chairman Robert Hogg said: “What ordinary people understand by climate change and how they think about it is so very important. This is an opportunity for people in our community to be heard. It’s not often we get a chance to feed into government thinking.”