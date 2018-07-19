Melville tenants saving on energy bills in Midlothian

Homes across Midlothian and South Lanarkshire are now significantly warmer and cheaper to live in thanks to a £6 million energy efficiency programme delivered by Melville Housing Association.

The work, which has just finished following completion of the final property in Easthouses, has taken more than seven years and seen more than a third of Melville’s nearly 2,000 homes fitted with energy-efficient cladding that not only reduces heating costs and dampness but also improves heat retention and weatherproofing. It has also extended the lifespan of homes and enhanced their appearance.

As well as helping tackle fuel poverty, the work is also expected to substantially reduce the environmental impact of Melville’s homes, saving more than 130,000 tonnes of carbon over the next 25 years. Customer feedback on the work has been overwhelmingly positive, with tenants reporting improved comfort and reductions in energy bills.

The majority of the work, which was free to Melville tenants, has been carried out by SERS Energy Solutions (Scotland) Ltd and was delivered thanks to investment of almost £6 million. More than a third, £2.25 million came from Melville’s own finances and repayable Government HEEPS Loan funding.

Andrew Noble, chief executive of Melville Housing, said: “Although the main driver was improving energy efficiency, the difference this work has made can’t just be measured in heating bills. It has also transformed the look of whole streets across Midlothian and in Forth, South Lanarkshire.”