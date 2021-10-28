Midlothian Climate Beacon's COP26 programme

Wawa Dam, Philippines: Nicole Archer, British Geological Survey © UKRI 2020

Working with the Scottish Communities Climate Action Network (SCCAN), the Climate Reflections Exhibition and Witness Report Series will launch on Friday, November 5 and open on Saturday and Sunday, November 6 and 7.

The exhibition brings together the voices of Indigenous people fighting for their way of life from communities in the global south who are already on the frontlines of climate change, and those in Scotland who are beginning to explore what this crisis will mean for our world.

The exhibition is joined by British Geological Survey hydrologist and artist, Nicole Manley, who presents her film and photography evidence of flooding and ground water impact in Scotland and the Philippines (pictured).

Joana Avi-Lorie and Katharina Bouchaar from SCCAN noted: “We are very excited for this exhibition to be part of the Midlothian Climate Beacon for COP26.

"We are also grateful to National Mining Museum Scotland for giving these community voices a space during such a high profile event for climate action that is COP26 Glasgow.”