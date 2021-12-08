Midlothian residents praised for recycling rates

Pictured beside a mountain of waste for recycling at Stobhill Depot in Gorebridge are Clare Neely, Waste Services Marketing Officer and Cllr John Hackett Midlothian Council Cabinet Member for Waste Service.

The study assessed the applications and carbon savings from Midlothian residents recycling their waste. The energy saved each year by Midlothian households recycling their waste was found to be equivalent to powering the energy for over 7,000 homes or recharging 5 billion smart phones.

The study found that 94 per cent of recycling collected by the council is successfully recycled.

Over 15 companies make use of the Midlothian recycled waste. Examples include using recycled glass in special filters for waste water industry, for aquaria and aquatic life support systems in Scotland and worldwide.

The study was led by Professor Sean Smith through the Data Platforms research programme.

He said: “Every yoghurt carton, newspaper, cardboard, metal and glass bottle has a carbon and energy value. Recycling these waste products collectively leads to a large amount of ‘embodied carbon’ being reused into different industries and processes.”

Councillor John Hackett (Lab), cabinet member for waste services said: “Congratulations to local residents. This study shows the levels of carbon savings that can be made by recycling household materials and highlights to the public how simple steps taken to separate materials for recycling can make a big carbon impact.

"I encourage Midlothian residents to keep up the good work and keep recycling. Just a reminder that we all need to think about quality of recycled waste not just quantity. Let’s remember to empty and clean pots, tubs and cans where necessary.

"This will ensure items collected can be recycled so the carbon and energy savings will be even higher.”

Information on how to “Recycle it Right” is available on the council website at www.midlothian.gov.uk/blue-bin.

Locals are asked to note that there are no changes to kerbside collections of waste/recycling over the festive period. Collections continue on the festive public holidays: December 27, 28 and January 3, 4. You are also asked to put out your bins for 7am.