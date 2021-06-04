Mining museum selected as Midlothian's climate beacon for COP 26

The national mining museum at newtongrange

The Climate Beacon project, supported and led by Creative Carbon Scotland, has created seven Climate Beacon’s across Scotland which combine cultural, heritage or arts organisations and climate or environmental organisations to stimulate long-term public engagement in the lead-up to and following COP26 (the 26th UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in November).

Lewis Coenen-Rowe, Climate Beacons project manager at Creative Carbon Scotland said: “We were overwhelmed by the quality of the applications received for Climate Beacons for COP26 and the chosen Beacons have done extremely well to be selected. We're looking forward to working with them all over the coming year and I'm sure the process will be fruitful for all involved.”

With over 50 applications submitted to take part in this project, The National Mining Museum Scotland and British Geological Survey are thrilled to have been selected by Creative Carbon Scotland.

Nicole Manley, British Geological Survey hydrologist, said: “This will be a transformative process looking towards a future of decarbonisation while connecting local and international cultures through science and art.”

The innovative Midlothian Climate Beacon project will launch with the British Geological Survey’s art and science exhibition, which focuses on the move away from fossil fuels as a source of energy and the role of water in decarbonisation. There will be other events including art workshops, a variety of talks and debates on subjects surrounding climate change, student residency, and STEM focused school’s programme.

Mhairi Cross, CEO of NMMS, said: “We are thrilled to be part of a Scotland-wide collaboration which will highlight the need to learn from our industrial past. We recognise that coal is a fossil fuel and a source of energy for generations and now we are striving to find new clean energy sources. The history and experience of utilising fossil fuels across the world should contribute to our ongoing venture to look at new solutions, address the impact of climate change, and hopefully play an active role in shaping climate action in the future.”