New supply in pipeline

A seven-mile pipeline is currently being installed in the Pentland Hills to help to deliver fresh, clean drinking water to more than 165,000 people in Edinburgh and the Lothians area.

The first cut in the £20million scheme was made at the foot of the hills near Balerno last week and already the first few hundred metres of pipe has been installed with around 75 metres of pipe being laid every day.

Construction is mostly taking placing on private land and is being carried out by Scottish Water alliance partner, Caledonia Water Alliance.

The construction team has worked hard to overcome a number of challenges in the area including the proximity of parts of the site to overhead power cables.

Also, stretches of pipeline will go near a military training area and practise trenches, which date back to the First World War, and a watching brief will be in place to ensure any archaeological remains are located and recorded. Elsewhere, a tunnel crossing will also be dug under the A702 Biggar Road near Hillend to avoid major disruption when work takes place there next year.

The scheme’s aim is to improve water supplies by allowing customers to be supplied from two different locations if necessary.

Scott Fraser, corporate affairs manager, said: “It is exciting to see the start of this essential project to make the water supply for many of our customers more resilient. As always, we thank everyone impacted by our works for their patience and understanding.”