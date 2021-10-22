Rosewell woman named Clean Up Scotland Hero

Rosewell resident, Edith Cameron, with her Clean Up Scotland Hero award.

Edith has volunteered with local litter picks for the last six years but has become much more involved in keeping her local area beautiful in 2021.

Frustrated by local problems with litter and fly-tipping Edith, along with her friend Aisling, decided to coordinate efforts to tackle the situation and improve the local area for everyone.

With the support from Rosewell and District Community Council and Rosewell Development Trust, Edith and Aisling created Keep Rosewell Beautiful, a group of local residents who are all committed to litter picking and cleaning up Rosewell.

She said: “During lockdown, more people accessed the local countryside and it was lovely to see people enjoying our woodland paths and riverside walks, but rural Midlothian suffered badly from litter and fly-tipping.

"It’s been great to do something positive with my free time, feel that I’m helping the environment, use my brain, get fresh air, exercise and meet other like-minded lovely people.

"I wish there wasn’t a need for litter picking, but in our current culture, unfortunately someone has to.

“Lots of villagers are now involved with Keep Rosewell Beautiful and having the group means they can ask for help if something is too big to manage alone.

"Litter attracts more litter, but by keeping on top of things it’s a much easier job as people are looking after their village a bit more.”

Whilst out on her many clean ups, Edith has found some interesting ‘treasure’, including a perfectly good bucket, toys, a children’s sand tray, and an antique brass ornament and antique milk bottle.

Heather McLaughlin, Campaigns Officer at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “People such as Edith, who give their time to cleaning up their local areas, are true heroes.

"Over the past decade we have seen a steady increase in the amount of litter across Scotland.

"However, despite the challenges we have all faced over the last 18 months we have been heartened by the increasing number of people like Edith taking action to tackle litter across our beautiful country.”

As part of her award, Edith received a clean-up kit from Helping Hand Environmental, including a new litter picker, handi-hoop bag holder, gloves and high-vis vest and reusable storage bag.

Lindsay Richmond-Kearms, Communities and Partnerships Manager at Helping Hand Environmental said: “I would like to congratulate Edith and the Roswell Development Trust on their efforts to Keep Rosewell Beautiful.

“After my recent break in Scotland; enjoying the beautiful landscape this country has to offer its residents and visitors; it’s still upsetting and disheartening to find litter in areas of such natural beauty.