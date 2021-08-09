Roslin community planters – a first step towards a community garden in the village
Roslin Community Garden set-up the village’s first community growing planters on Saturday, at the corner of Station Road and Main Road.
Community Garden co-ordinators Francesco Benvenuti and Anne Hyatt hope to encourage more people to join them.
Anne said: “Everybody can get involved in their local outdoor spaces. They are a shared resource and a shared responsibility.
“From the smallest individual action to a national campaign, every contribution helps!
"If you are keen to learn new skills, improve your local environment and have fun, email [email protected]”
You can also message the group’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/RoslinCommunityGarden with your email, or drop a note at Rosslyn Bowling Club for the group’s attention, and they will be in touch.