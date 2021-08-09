Roslin community planters – a first step towards a community garden in the village

Some of the volunteers at Roslin Community Garden with the planters.

Community Garden co-ordinators Francesco Benvenuti and Anne Hyatt hope to encourage more people to join them.

Anne said: “Everybody can get involved in their local outdoor spaces. They are a shared resource and a shared responsibility.

“From the smallest individual action to a national campaign, every contribution helps!

The local volunteers have been hard at work.

"If you are keen to learn new skills, improve your local environment and have fun, email [email protected]”