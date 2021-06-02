Taylor Wimpey gives a further helping hand to Bilston’s Community Garden

Ian Tucker – Bilston Community Garden volunteer with the donation cheque from Taylor Wimpey East Scotland. Photo by Chris Watt

The annual event aims to shine a light on the amazing creatures that live in our gardens and how we can all create spaces for nature to thrive.

Taylor Wimpey’s support of the Bilston Community Garden also marks its ongoing commitment to Bilston as work continues at its popular local development at Pentland View, off Seafield Road.

Commenting on the support it has received from Taylor Wimpey, Ian Tucker, a local volunteer who is leading the Bilston Community Garden project on behalf of Roslin and Bilston Community Council, said: “We are extremely grateful for the latest donation that we have received from Taylor Wimpey, and we can’t thank them enough for their continued support of our community garden.

“Throughout the pandemic many people have come to realise the contribution that a garden can make to their health and wellbeing, but a garden is also a haven for local bugs and native wildlife so we need to do all that we can to help them thrive.

“So, as well as working hard to establish a garden that will provide a range of soft fruits and some vegetables for the local community to simply pick and enjoy, the Bilston Community Garden has plenty of natural spaces for native wildlife to feel at home too.”

Taylor Wimpey East Scotland is delighted to continue its support of the Bilston Community Garden as Kirsty McGill, sales and marketing director added: “To celebrate Garden Wildlife Week, we are proud to continue our support of the Bilston Community Garden.

“Community gardens have an incredible ability to bring people together and we know that Bilston Community Garden aims to provide a helpful resource for the local community, but it is also a natural space for local wildlife to flourish.